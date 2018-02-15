Project sparks evacuation at Grand Rapids school





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — School officials say a World War I project sparked an evacuation at a Grand Rapids school Thursday morning.

A student told staff of suspicious items inside a locker at CA Frost Middle High School, located 1417 Covell Avenue NW. The items were believed to be three Molotov cocktails.

Around 300 students were evacuated out of precaution. Parents can pick up their children at CA Frost Middle High School instead of at Union High School. Students have the option to stay in school for the rest of the day or be picked up.

Grand Rapids Public Schools spokesperson John Helmholt said the items were actually part of a War World I school project.

A line of cars flooding into CA Frost to pick up kids. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/ZUNLZq67RI — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) February 15, 2018

Police told 24 Hour News 8 the student who made the project was home sick Thursday. Officers went to the student’s home near Fuller Park on the city’s northeast side to speak with him.

