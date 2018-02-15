Grand Rapids mayor delivering State of the City

App users: Watch the address streaming live
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is delivering her third annual State of the City address.
The event is being held at Clearwater Place — the old water treatment plant — on North Monroe Avenue.
An advance copy of the speech shows Bliss will pitch a new initiative to make the city more age-friendly. One in five Grand Rapids residents are age 65 or older. The city and AARP held several listening sessions last year to get input from older residents.
The event is not open to the public, but is streaming live on woodtv.com.
24 Hour News 8’s Joe LaFurgey is at the speech and will have a full recap at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.