GVSU women lose OT thriller to No. 1 Ashland





ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a basketball doubleheader at Grand Valley State University Thursday night as the women and men Lakers took on Ashland.

The Laker ladies gave Ashland all it could handle before falling to the top-ranked Eagles in overtime, 96-90.

The two teams played to an 84-84 tie before the game needed the extra five minutes to be decided.

Natalie Koenig led the way for GVSU with 26 points.

Ashland had a 61-game winning streak coming into Thursday’s contest.

The men played before the women’s matchup, with freshman Jake Van Tubbergen netting a double-double to help the Lakers beat the Eagles 64-57.

The Lakers secured their win with a 13-1 run late in the second half.

In addition to putting up his third double-double of the season, Van Tubbergen was the top scorer of the game with 18 points. He also had 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Ben Lubitz scored 10, including two three-pointers, for GVSU.

The GVSU men improve to 13-12 (8-9 GLIAC).

