Ionia Middle School starting ‘no bag’ policy

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia Middle School is implementing a new safety policy after a shooting killed over a dozen Florida high school students.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians of Ionia Middle School students, Principal Wayne Piercefield said students will no longer be able to carry bags and purses with them between classes. The letter cited safety concerns stemming from the shooting Wednesday.

Once school starts, students will be required to leave all bags in their lockers until the end of the day.

The policy will go into effect on Feb. 26, so students can use a full week of classes to get used to using their lockers.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

