Jacobellis narrowly misses podium in snowboard cross

(NBC) — Italy’s Michela Moioli came from behind to take the lead from Lindsey Jacobellis and win gold in women’s snowboard cross.

Lindsey Jacobellis fell back to fourth place and narrowly missed the podium.

Julia Pereira, a 16-year-old from France, won a silver medal, and reigning Olympic champion Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic took bronze.

Results

Gold: Michela Moioli (ITA)

Silver: Julia Pereira (FRA)

Bronze: Eva Smkova (CZE)

4. Lindsey Jacobellis (USA)

5. Chloe Trespeuch (FRA)

6. Alexandra Jekova (BUL)

