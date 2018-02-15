Kzoo looks ahead to summer road construction

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Winter will stick around for a while yet, but the city of Kalamazoo is already thinking about the summer construction season.

The City of Kalamazoo and Downtown Kalamazoo Inc. hosted a meeting Thursday to go over summer construction projects with downtown residents and businesses.

Almost every major road in the Central Business District will be affected at some point this summer, with a project on Rose Street causing a total shutdown between Water and Academy streets and lane reductions on W. Michigan Avenue.

Nearly two miles of Westnedge Avenue and Park Street will be resurfaced between Michigan and Hopkins Street. The city is also reworking the intersections of Pitcher Street and Kalamazoo and Michigan avenues to make them more pedestrian-friendly.

Downtown construction projects. A Consumers Energy project will affect several stretches of road.

The city of Kalamazoo has an interactive map on its website outlining ongoing road projects.

Thursday’s meeting was meant to prepare those who live and work downtown and give them an opportunity to ask questions and be prepared to help those visiting downtown.

“We really want to make sure, from our standpoint, that we are coordinating really well,” Downtown Kalamazoo Inc. President Andrew Haan said. “We have a concerted effort to make sure that our business owners know what is going on and that they’re able to share information about what any potential disruptions are.”

You’ll start seeing the orange barrels pop up in Kalamazoo around the beginning of April.

