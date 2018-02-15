Lawmakers weigh school violence solutions

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A solution to the problem of violence in schools has been on the minds of many after a fatal shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday.

While citizens are also concerned, lawmakers will almost certainly have to be part of any solution.

Legislators representing Michigan on the state and federal levels are working to be a part of that possible solution.

“We have security measures in place at airports, we have security measures in place to get in to our own Hall of Justice building in Muskegon and many other government buildings and nobody really says anything about those,” said Rep. Terry Sabo. “They’re basically accepted and unfortunately, our schools, I really believe, are being left unprotected.”

The Muskegon Democrat spent nearly 25 years in law enforcement and public safety before heading to Lansing.

Sabo referenced worries parents have about safety in schools.

“It’s just a shame that parents have to be concerned about their child’s safety when they go to get an education,” he said.

From Lansing to Washington, lawmakers are grappling with the cause and solutions.

“It’s a tragedy that’s happening way too often and we have to get to the bottom of it,” U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said. “For some folks, they believe that’s banning guns, like all guns, and I just don’t think that’s realistic. We have to look though at what are some of the societal reasons and basis for this happening.”

Like Huizenga, Sabo is looking for answers even though no one seems sure what those might be.

One suggestion has been putting in magnetometers, like those used at airports and in public buildings, at the entrances of schools.

“Well again, I don’t know if we need to go that far, but potentially yes,” Sabo said. “We have to do whatever it takes to protect these kids when they’re coming tin to school.”

Given the frequency and violence of such shootings, there will be continuing calls for action by government. However, what can be done will depend on the ability of lawmakers to come to a consensus on an issue that often ends up in a fight about gun control.

