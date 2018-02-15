Man shot during robbery in rural Ottawa Co.

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in the leg during a robbery northwest of Coopersville Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at a home in the 18000 block of 80th Avenue, between Cleveland and Taft streets, in Polkton Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, a 25-year-old, heard a knock on the door and opened it to find three men who asked where the nearest gas station was. They then stole his wallet, as well as the wallet of another person at the house. At some point, the 25-year-old was shot in the leg.

The man was treated at a local hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

