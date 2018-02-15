Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold in Giant Slalom

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) –Twenty-two-year-old Mikaela Shiffrin is golden after making her Olympic debut in the giant slalom after two days of weather delays.
Despite trailing the leader by 0.2 seconds going into her last and final run, she was able to power her way to a first-place finish.
She became the first American to win the Women’s Giant Slalom since 2006, finishing 0.39 seconds ahead of the silver medalist. Her victory claimed Gold Medal No. 101 for Team USA in Winter Olympic history.
Wednesday’s gold is the first of possibly five medals for the American skier who burst onto the scene as an 18-year-old in Sochi, where she won gold in the slalom.
Shiffrin will ski again Thursday night in an attempt to defend her Olympic slalom title. The event is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m.
Mikala Shiffrin dominates Giant Slalom
Mikala Shiffrin dominates Giant Slalom x
Latest Galleries
-
Germany Wins Gold in Pairs’ Figure Skating
-
Canada USA Women’s Hockey
-
Chloe Kim dominates women’s halfpipe
-
Shaun White on top after qualifying round
-
Renderings: Hotel along Grand River in Grand Rapids
-
Anderson defends her gold in slopestyle
-
Americans take bronze in team skate
-
Figure Skating Day 2
-
Looking Ahead: Figure Skating Day 2
-
Looking Ahead: Figure Skating Day 2