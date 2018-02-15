Photos: Love on ICE – A World of Winter Event

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Love on ICE - A World of Winter Event was held on Feb. 14, 2018 to celebrate love in the community in Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)