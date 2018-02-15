Pierre Vaultier overcomes chaos, defends Olympic snowboard cross title

France’s Pierre Vaultier successfully defended his gold medal in men’s snowboard cross, becoming the second athlete to win back-to-back gold medals in the discipline.

Australia’s Jarryd Huges earned silver and Spain’s Regino Hernandez took bronze.

American snowboarders Nick Baumgartner and Mick Dierdorff finished fourth and fifth, respectively, after crashing on the same jump during the big final. Australia’s Alex Pullin also went down on the same part of the course and finished sixth.

Results

Gold: Pierre Vaultier (FRA)

Silver: Jarryd Hughes (AUS)

Bronze: Regino Hernandez (ESP)

4. Nick Baumgartner (USA)

5. Mick Dierdorff (USA)

6. Alex Pullin (AUS)

What’s Next?

NBCOlympics.com will be streaming every round of every competition live online. Here’s how to watch all upcoming live streams for boardercross.

Women’s Qualifying: Thursday, Feb. 15, 8:00 p.m. ET

LIVE STREAM

Women’s Final: Thursday, Feb. 15, 10:15 p.m. ET

LIVE STREAM

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

