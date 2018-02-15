Push to make tourniquets as common as AEDs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As parents face difficult conversations with their children and work places organize active shooter training, Spectrum Health wants to teach people how to properly apply a tourniquet during an emergency.

“A person can bleed to death in the first five minutes of an injury. Many times it takes EMS six, seven, nine, 12 minutes to arrive,” Laura Maclam, injury prevention and outreach coordinator for trauma services at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital told 24 Hour News 8 Thursday. “Really, the first responder is often the first person that’s there. It’s the person standing next to you.”

Maclam said the free program is part of the Stop the Bleed campaign Spectrum Health is supporting. It’s a nationwide effort to equip public places with tourniquets, just as many public venues now have automated external defibrillators.

“Although it’s difficult to think about sometimes, it’s very, very important that we understand what to do and how to do it properly in the event that we would ever need to apply a tourniquet or stop active bleeding,” Maclam explained.

After free training facilitated by the hospital, companies or schools that participate would buy their own tourniquet kits, which include other first aid supplies. They can range from $70 to $300 per kit, depending on what you want included alongside the tourniquet.

Maclam said it’s also important to buy one that’s strong enough to completely cut off blood supply to an area. A belt won’t necessarily do the job correctly.

“Often times they’re not tight enough to actually stop arterial bleeding and so the most important thing is having a proper tourniquet and then understanding how to use it,” she said. “You don’t have to have any medical background. You don’t have to understand anatomy or physiology. It’s really designed for just about anybody.”

The Spectrum Health Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the campaign, which helped supply the hospital with tourniquets in the same places AEDs are stored.

Anyone interested in the training can contact Maclam at laura.maclam@spectrumhealth.org or 616.391.8641.

