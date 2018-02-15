Second trial for GR murderer moves ahead





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The murder trial for a Grand Rapids man already in prison for killing his brother is moving forward.

In a preliminary exam hearing held Thursday morning, an inmate who served time with 22-year-old Royale Runyon testified that Runyon told him details of two murders he committed and why he did it.

Runyon is facing charges of open murder, felony murder and felony firearm in the death of 20-year-old Eve’vanna Galloway. The incident happened in December of 2012 in the 900 block of Dorchester Avenue SW in Grand Rapids.

Runyon has also been sentenced to serve 30-90 years in prison for the murder of his half-brother, 20-year-old Army reservist Mahdi Hayes, Jr. At the time of Hayes’ murder, police said Runyon was believed to be a “strong” suspect in Galloway’s murder.

