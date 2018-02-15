Skier crashes into photographer, who still captures incredible picture

Sean Haffey was shooting the women’s giant slalom for Getty Images when Switzerland’s Lara Gut lost control and took a spill.

As Gut slid out-of-control towards a pack of photographers, Haffey managed to keep his composure and capture an incredible image.

“Sean is all OK as is his gear,” said Anne Flanagan, Director and Head of External Communications for Getty Images. “Like a true professional, he was shooting the entire time.”

Comedian Leslie Jones, watching on television, was reminded why she never got into skiing as she viewed the crash:

The second run of women’s giant slalom is scheduled for 11:45 p.m. ET:

