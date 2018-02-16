Added police presence at Lawrence PS day after false threat

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police will be on campus at a Van Buren County school out of precaution after a potential threat was found to be false.

In a letter to parents, Lawrence Public Schools superintendent Gretchen Gendron said the district received reports of a threat made by a student after school hours Thursday.

Michigan State Police investigated the potential threat and found it to be false. To ease concerns, Gendorn said law enforcement will be on campus Friday.

The superintendent also noted the importance of student sharing concerns of any potential threats, including weapons or threats made online.

Read the full letter issued Friday:

“Dear Lawrence Families, As your Superintendent, it is important for you to know how important your students’ safety is to me and my entire staff. I hope this correspondence reaches you and reinforces your faith and confidence in us as we continue our mission to provide the best possible education in the safest and most secure learning environment. Yesterday, after school hours, the District received reports of a student threat. Parents reported that rumors were taking place amongst the student body that an act of violence, similar to that in Parkland, Florida, was going to take place on our campus. After an extensive investigation, my administrative staff and I have found no merit to these claims. This potential threat has also been investigated and confirmed as false by the Michigan State Police. To ease student concern, there will be a police presence on campus throughout the day. My administrative team and I want you to know we are consistently working to prevent any acts of violence in our schools. Our District has participated in multiple trainings with the Van Buren Sheriff’s Department and have built a solid working relationship with all area law enforcement agencies. Please know, our community and school families also play a critical role in our campus safety. Take time to make sure your child knows how important it is to tell a trusted adult immediately if they feel their school or well-being is threatened in any way. This includes sharing information about threats, weapons, or threatening acts of violence by a person or online. As always, please contact my office should you have any further questions or concerns. As a village, our students, parents, staff and community members are stronger and safer when we all work together. With Tiger Pride,

Gretchen Gendron, Superintendent”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

