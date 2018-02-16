All your Disney favorites on the ice at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a Disney-lovers dream come true, all your favorites are taking to the ice at Van Andel Arena with Disney On Ice presents Reach for the Stars. One of the skaters, Shanda DeWitt is a Michigan native and attended Grand Valley State University. She started skating at six years old, she has always dreamed of being an ice figure skater. Now portraying Elsa from Frozen, DeWitt has accomplished her goal through performing in Disney on Ice and shares with us advice on how to turn your passion into a career.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Setting the stage for a star-studded magical extravaganza, Disney on Ice presents Reach for the Stars this weekend from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 18 at the Van Andel Arena. Featuring scenes from “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella,” and “Frozen,” this unforgettable show will bring all your favorite classic Disney’s princesses stories and most beloved fairytales to the ice rink for seven special performances. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at the Van Andel Arena box office or online through Ticketmaster.

