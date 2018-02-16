“Award help put us on the map”

Related Coverage Now accepting Nominations for 2018 Connecting with Community Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We are entering our 10th year of the Connecting with Community Awards. Every year the awards have a big effect on the finalists and winners.

We caught up with Last year’s winner Connecting with Community Award Winner, Community Rebuilders, so see how it helped their cause and changed their organization.

“The Connecting with Community Awards help put our organization on the map” says Anna Diaz the Chief Operations Officer at Community Rebuilders.

In 2017, Community Rebuilders partnered with The Salvation Army and the Veterans Administration to house 400 homeless veterans in our community.

Winning the Connecting with Community Award for Community Rebuilder helped start the conversation about homelessness and the importance of stable housing. The award and the :30 second public service announcement raised awareness of their efforts.

Community Rebuilders was one of the eight finalists highlighted on 24 Hour News 8 in the Connecting with Community Awards. Each one of these organizations was featured in a two minute news story about their community efforts.

Your organization could be one of this year’s finalists. All you must do is nominate them for the Connecting with Community Award. It’s easy to do!

Nominate today for the 2018 Connecting with Community Awards. Deadline to nominate is Thursday, February 22nd.

