Blankets made of Metro Health banners delivered

Related Coverage Metro Health turning banners into blankets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Blankets created by banners used to announce Metro Health Foundation’s partnership with the University of Michigan were delivered.

On Friday, 145 weather-resistant blankets, along with bags containing personal care items were delivered to Mel Trotter Ministries in downtown Grand Rapids.

“It’s weather-proof, the banners were up on our hospital for more than six months, so they took a lot of beating but they’re very sturdy and they can withhold a lot,” said Emil Hannesson, Director of Community Relations at Metro Health University of Michigan Health.

Metro Health University of Michigan Health’s impACT board was behind the project and fundraising to transform the banners — keeping in step with the hospital’s sustainability policies.

“We have several months out of the winter when it’s really cold and wet, and so with this type of blanket it certainly keeps in the heat and also keeps out the wetness,” said Abbey Sladick, Vice President of Communication at Mel Trotter Ministries.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

