Bobblehead Matthew Stafford pops up in Pyeongchang photos

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WOOD) – A certain Detroit Lions bobblehead is popping up on social media posts from the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics.
That’s because WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles – who’s reporting in Pyeongchang for WOOD TV8’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group – decided to take something from home to use in his coverage on Facebook and Twitter.
Doles was looking for a creative way to share his experience in Pyeongchang when he got the idea to bring something along that represented his home state. That’s when he spotted a bobblehead of Detroit Lions’ Quarterback Matthew Stafford in the WOOD TV8 sports office.
The Stafford bobblehead has now “posed” with Team USA snowboarder Red Gerard, Team USA ice dancers Zach Donohue and Madison Hubbell and Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua, among others.
Check out photos below of Bobblehead Matt’s adventures. (News App users: tap here for the full gallery).
Bobblehead Matthew Stafford at the PyeongChang Olympics
Bobblehead Matthew Stafford at the PyeongChang Olympics x
Latest Galleries
-
USA Hockey Beats Slovakia
-
Men’s Short Program
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Germany Wins Gold in Pairs’ Figure Skating
-
Canada USA Women’s Hockey
-
Chloe Kim dominates women’s halfpipe
-
Shaun White on top after qualifying round
-
Renderings: Hotel along Grand River in Grand Rapids
-
Anderson defends her gold in slopestyle
-
Americans take bronze in team skate