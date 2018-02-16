Bobblehead Matthew Stafford pops up in Pyeongchang photos

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WOOD) – A certain Detroit Lions bobblehead is popping up on social media posts from the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics.

That’s because WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles – who’s reporting in Pyeongchang for WOOD TV8’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group – decided to take something from home to use in his coverage on Facebook and Twitter.

Doles was looking for a creative way to share his experience in Pyeongchang when he got the idea to bring something along that represented his home state. That’s when he spotted a bobblehead of Detroit Lions’ Quarterback Matthew Stafford in the WOOD TV8 sports office.

The Stafford bobblehead has now “posed” with Team USA snowboarder Red Gerard, Team USA ice dancers Zach Donohue and Madison Hubbell and Tongan cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua, among others.

Check out photos below of Bobblehead Matt’s adventures. (News App users: tap here for the full gallery).

Bobblehead Matthew Stafford at the PyeongChang Olympics View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles took a bobblehead of Detroit Lions' Quarterback Matthew Stafford with him to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Bobblehead Matthew Stafford in the PyeongChang newsroom. Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard Bobblehead Matthew Stafford checks out his first hockey game of the PyeongChang Olympics. Team USA ice dancers Zach Donohue and Madison Hubbell Tonga's flag bearer Pita Taufatofua Bobblehead Matthew Stafford takes in some shopping in PyeongChang. Mexico's flag bearer and cross-country skier German Madrazo Olympic announcer Ted Robinson, who also does radio play-by-play for the San Francisco 49ers. South Korean Hockey Coach Jim Paek, who is a Michigan native. Bobblehead Matthew Stafford watches the Team USA men's hockey practice. Chad Billins, a member of Team USA Hockey and also a former member of the Grand Rapids Griffins. TEAM USA Speed skating Coach Matt Kooreman Team USA Hockey's Jim Slater

