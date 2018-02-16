Cheers to craft beer: Beer Month GR underway





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An entire month dedicated to beer in Grand Rapids kicked off earlier this week.

Nearly 50 restaurants and breweries are participating in Cool Brews. Hot Eats. as part of Beer Month GR, which runs from Feb. 15 through March 15. Participating businesses will offer specialty menus featuring foods infused with beer and beer pairings.

Founders Brewing Co. will also launch their anticipated KBS Week during Beer Month GR. People will be able to enjoy the Kentucky Breakfast Stout between March 5-10.

The popular Michigan Brewers Guild’s 13th annual Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark will be held Friday, Feb. 23 and Saturday, Feb. 24. The event features more than 125 Michigan breweries and around 1,000 craft beers.

Tickets for Saturday, Feb. 24 are sold out, but tickets for Friday, Feb. 23 are still available for purchase on the festival’s website.

—–

Online:

Experience Grand Rapids: Beer Month GR

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

