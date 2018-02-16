Conference championships on the line in HS hoops





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Conference championships were secured and buzzer-beating shots were made in a busy night of high school basketball in West Michigan.

Kent City traveled to Morley-Stanwood High School with an opportunity to win the Central State Activities Association outright, and it didn’t disappoint. Although it took an extra period and a buzzer-beating shot, the Eagles came away with a 48-45 victory.

In West Ottawa, the O-K Red title was on the line in a contest against Grandville. The game was close throughout, but West Ottawa came out with a 46-43 win.

Other results from around West Michigan:

Wyoming beat Grand Rapids Christian 67-52.

South Christian beat Covenant Christian 57-45.

Kalamazoo Christian beat Kalamazoo Hackett 58-38.

**Watch full highlights from each of these Feb. 16, 2018 games in the above video.**

