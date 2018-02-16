Finding help for your financial crunch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Many people are feeling a financial crunch, and when unemployment hits or hard times extend from days to months, it’s easy to get behind and get overwhelmed with debt.
One way to protect your assets is by filing a Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. David Anderson, Rebecca Johnson-Ellis and Jeremy Shephard of Andersen, Ellis and Shephard, specializes in bankruptcy. They explains some options you may be able get debt relief and get a fresh start.
Why file for bankruptcy?
- Protect your car
- Protect your home
- Protect your assets
- Protect your wages
Chapter 13 Bankruptcy
- Debt consolidation
- Save home from foreclosure
- Save vehicle from repossession
- Debt settlement
- Payments based on ability to pay
Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
- No payment plan required
- Keep your home, car
- Keep house, car payments
- Let go of house, car
- Cancel house, car debt
- Cancel most debts without payment
