KCAS Pets of the Week: Baby and Willow





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for loving homes for this week’s Pets of the Week.

Baby is a 2-year-old Staffy mix who came to the shelter when her owners couldn’t care for her anymore. The shelter says Baby will do best in a home, meaning no apartments, that will work on basic commands and pair her with older, respectful children.

Baby is a favorite among volunteers because she has a sassy and fun personality and loves to cuddle.

The second dog is Willow, a 6-year-old Coonhound that was also surrendered when her family couldn’t take care of her anymore. Willow loves car rides and meeting new people and would do well with any loving family.

For more information about Baby and Willow, call the Kent County Animal Shelter at 616.632.7300.

