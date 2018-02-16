Lack of snow forces 2 winter festivals to cancel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Due to warmer than average temperatures earlier this week, two winter festival have been cancelled.

Organizers of the 2018 Michigan Winter Fest at the Yankee Raceway Park in Cedar Springs say it has been cancelled due to a lack of snow. It’s unclear if the event, originally planned for Saturday, Feb. 17, will be rescheduled.

In Portage, the 2018 Winter Jamboree and Cross Country Ski Class at Milham Park Golf Club has been cancelled. Organizers said it’s because of poor conditions.

The event was originally scheduled for Jan. 27 then postponed to Saturday, Feb. 17.

