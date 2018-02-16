Major construction planned for downtown Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Getting around in downtown Kalamazoo is going to get a little more challenging soon.

That’s because there are only a couple months left before the start of several downtown road construction projects. City officials say road construction season in downtown Kalamazoo this year will be busier than usual.

“We have a considerable number of projects going on this summer,” said Andrew Haan, president of Downtown Kalamazoo Incorporated.

The City of Kalamazoo said everyone will be affected, from businesses, to shoppers, motorists, to pedestrians. That’s why Downtown Kalamazoo Incorporated is holding meetings to get people up to speed on what will happen come construction season.

“It’s not going to be without some level of disruption, but we are very confident that it will be worth it in the end,” Haan says.

In April, workers will begin a full reconstruction of South Rose Street between Academy and Water streets. Crews will replace the sanitary sewer main, water main and the storm sewer. Drivers can expect lane and road closures until at least August.

The second project will be on Pitcher Street between Kalamazoo and Michigan avenues. Starting in June, the city will install new signals and add crosswalks to the intersection. There will be some lane closures there.

Park Street and Westnedge Avenue will be repaved, between Michigan Avenue and Hopkins Street. Most of that work will happen at night.

Finally, the bridge at Michigan Avenue and Kings Highway over the Kalamazoo River will be completely shut down at times while crews work on the bridge. Look for the bulk of that work to happen early to late fall.

Chris Shook manages the Comerica Building on South Rose Street. He said his tenants have expressed concerns about the upcoming construction project, but he says he’s not overly worried.

“With construction, it’s always a little harder to maneuver, but we’re going to have good weather,” he says.

Others have seen it before. Chris Lampen-Crowell, co-owner of Gazelle Sports, watched as the city converted the Kalamazoo pedestrian mall into a one-way street in the late 1990s.

“But what happened was, with the city and with the DKI, really supporting this promotional incentive to come downtown during that time,” he says. “Our sales actually increased.”

Lampen-Crowell, and others like him, hope the same holds true during the busy road construction season in downtown Kalamazoo this year.

“But that was with a lot of investment of marketing, communication, pretty extensive customer incentive to come downtown, shop downtown, stay downtown,” Lampen-Crowell said.

Still, there’s always anxiety when mixing business with road work.

“I think it will affect traffic,” Lampen-Crowell says. “The reason is because people avoid construction, and they learn to stay out of its way.”

But, he remains positive.

“We can build a customer base even during a difficult time if we work together,” he said.

