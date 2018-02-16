Man takes plea deal in W. MI gun thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the people involved with the theft of more than 30 firearms from metro Grand Rapids gun store has accepted a plea deal.

Cameron Ellis-Ayres, 18, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering with intent, two counts of larceny of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. Other charges were dropped as part of the plea.

He was one of eight people charged with breaking into two Kent County gun stores and taking a total of 33 guns. Since last September, more than 100 guns have been stolen in West Michigan.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 22.

