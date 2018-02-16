Missing teen has juvenile court CSC case

Related Coverage Authorities searching for missing Kent Co. teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The case of a missing teenager who is cognitively impaired has police concerned not only for the teen’s well-being, but for those he comes into contact here as well.

Isaiah Burrows, 15, left his home near Post Drive NE and US-131 in Plainfield after a family argument Monday.

Police are concerned about the safety of others because Burrows has a criminal sexual assault charge on his record. Kent County Sheriff’s Department officials said the victim is a minor.

“I wouldn’t consider him to be dangerous to go up and talk to or if he comes up and talks to you,” said Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Lajoye-Young.

But there is concern, considering Burrow’s juvenile record, of what might happen if he is near children.

Burrows was spotted Thursday in Grand Rapids leaving a grocery store at Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue. A woman who was in the area at the time told police she felt sorry for him and took him to her home and fed him after he claimed he had been dropped off in the area by friends and was stranded.

She eventually became suspicious, so she put him back in her car and dropped him off near Grand Rapids Central High School near Fountain Street and College Avenue. The woman didn’t have children in her home.

“We have no idea where he’s been since.” Says Lajoye-Young. “We are looking for any leads. Maybe you’ve seen him or if you do know where his current whereabouts are, we’d like to know them.”

Investigators have had a few promising leads but they did not pan out.

“My concern would be if you put him in a car and took him to your home and he were able to be there for an extended time… perhaps come in contact with young kids. I think all those things would be things we’d be concerned about,” she said.

Burrows is described as standing 6-foot-1, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and gray winter jacket, black snow pants and a black stocking cap.

Anyone with information on Burrows or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6357 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

