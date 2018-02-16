Portland HS student gets special day in homecoming spotlight





PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — For Noah Spedoske, being the center of attention is not something he is accustomed to.

On Friday, he was the Portland High School’s junior class representative in this year’s homecoming.

“Everyday is a struggle, it really is. The anxiety really is hard for him to deal with and he gets very overwhelmed easy, actually loud noises are very overwhelming and that’s why I was a little worried about this,” Noah Spedoske’s mother, Amy Spedoske said.

Noah Spedoske lives with Williams Syndrome, a developmental disorder. It’s not a condition that he lets get him down.

His mother and father say despite his anxiety and other symptoms of the syndrome, he loves to meet others.

“Socially he is a rockstar, everybody loves him, everybody knows him,” Amy Spedoske said.

A good friend of Noah Spedoske attending the homecoming ceremony said he could see his jitters.

“He’s been a little nervous today, but its fun to see all these people who voted for him, because he does have such a hard time in school so its nice to see everybody here,” Hannah Schafer said.

Fellow students could see past his nervousness and could tell how much he loved getting to be the star of his class.

“He’s just a really positive kid, so I feel like this means a lot to him, like he really really wanted it,” Portland High School junior McKalyn Zigler said.

His father is seeing the same, and is grateful for the school coming together to vote his son to homecoming royalty.

“He’s obviously thrilled to be doing it, he’s included in everything and for them to do this for him, I was beyond impressed,” Nick Spedoske said.

Noah Spedoske was sure to point out, that this wouldn’t be a day he would soon forget.

“It’s been the greatest day of my life and I would do it all over again if I had to,” Noah Spedoske said.

