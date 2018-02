GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The American Heart Association has been very busy throughout the month of February raising awareness about heart disease in women. To learn more about the efforts eightWest talked with Cindy Bouma of the American Heart Association and Aliya Armstrong, the President of S.T.A.R.S.

Event Information:

Grand Rapids Go Red For Women Luncheon, Feb 21

Heart.org/GrandRapidsGoRed

