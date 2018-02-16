Snow conditions report: Feb. 16, 2018





Last weekend was one of those rare occasions that Southwest Lower Michigan was in play for snowmobiling and any other fun winter activity. We began the week with a solid 8-12 inch snowpack, but it was frustrating to watch much of the good snow melt away.

Once again snowmobilers, you will have to hook up the trailer and venture north. Yes, the map says 88 percent of the state is covered with snow (average depth 6.1″), but unfortunately, not all of that is usable.

Here’s the latest in terms of snow depth for various cities across Michigan:

As usual, the Upper Peninsula did the best at retaining its snowpack:

Checking the various snow reports, it seems as if you have to head north of Reed City and Baldwin to find good trails. Trails west of Cadillac have fared the best, especially within the shaded woods. Trail 37, 637, and 638 are still reporting good snow.

Further north the trails in Kalkaska, Platte & Betsie River, Jordan Valley and Moose Jaw are still in play. Do expect some snirt in the corners and exposed runs, along with dry roads that you will have to cross into gas stations and restaurants. That goes for the U.P. as well.

The best and deepest snow will be found in areas north of M-28. Snowmobilers know this, so expect the trails to be very busy this weekend. Hit them early to take advantage of a fresh groom and don’t be too upset at the end of the day if and when they are shot.

There will be a weak system sliding through Michigan later Saturday and into Saturday night. This will not produce much snow, but a little is better than nothing.

Temperatures this weekend will be very tolerable and maybe even too warm, especially if you are an aggressive rider. After morning lows in the single digits and teens, Saturday’s morning temperatures will peak in the 30s across much of Lower Michigan and the 20s north of that.

There will be more sunshine across Lower Michigan Sunday, with slightly warmer temperatures.

Any snow that doesn’t melt across Lower Michigan this weekend will not survive the warmth and rain arriving early next week.

A storm system will divide the state between above-freezing temperatures and subfreezing temperatures. Not all the models are on the same page, but I think the American GFS model has a better handle on the idea. Maybe I’m “wish-casting” a bit, since it seems to be one of the colder ones. If this model is correct, the U.P. will actually receive a decent snowfall. Fingers crossed.

The 10-day snowfall forecast doesn’t produce much snow across Lower Michigan, but the U.P. seems to fair rather well.

If you enjoy snow, the latest 8- to 14-day temperature outlook does not look promising.

That would likely translate to more rain than snow during that period, with an average high above freezing.

I still think we will get at least one, if not two decent cold shots in March, with a good chance of a significant snow event. In a nutshell, if you are willing travel, I think you will be able to find decent riding trails well into March.

If you love vintage snowmobiles and racing, there’s the Snowfest this Saturday in Marion Michigan. Racing begins at 11 a.m. at the Marion Fairgrounds/Veterans Memorial Park. I plan to ride next weekend in the Paradise area so hopefully I’ll run into a few of you (not literally). Good luck finding the snow and stay safe.

