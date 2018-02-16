Team USA delivers mixed results in men’s figure skating

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) — The youngest American on Team USA’s figure skating team became the first skater to land a quadruple lutz in the Olympics.
Vincent Zhou nailed the jump right out of the gate in his short program. The 17-year-old is sitting in 12th Place in the competition, ahead of Nathan Chen in 17th place.
Chen landed just one of three jumps in his short program performance.
The best performance by a member of Team USA came from Adam Rippon, who looked poised and confident as he landed all of his jumps.
Reigning Olympic Champion Yazuru Hanyu of Japan is in first place after a virtually flawless performance. Hundreds of his adoring fans were in the crowd and tossed stuffed Winnie the Pooh bears, his self-appointed mascot, to the ice in celebration of his performance.
