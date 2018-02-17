2 injured in crash involving fertilizer tractor

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a fertilizer tractor early Saturday morning.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department were called to a two vehicle crash just before 1:30 a.m. on 100th Street SE and Patterson Avenue SE.

Two women inside of the car were injured and taken to an area hospital.

The extent of the women’s injuries were not immediately clear.

The driver of the fertilizer tractor initially sped away from the scene, but we are told the driver later returned.

Authorities say the driver of the tractor is cooperating in the investigation as the cause of the crash is being determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

