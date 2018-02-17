3 arrested for Kentwood armed robberies

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested Friday for their connection to multiple armed robberies at Eastland Apartments in Kentwood.

Police said the suspects used Craigslist to set up a massage at a residence at the apartment complex and robbed the victim at gunpoint when he arrived. The suspects then fled in a vehicle before being arrested by the Wyoming Police Department during a traffic stop.

Two adult suspects have been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and using a computer for a crime. Police said the third suspect is a juvenile and charges have been requested for having a weapon and armed robbery.

The suspects’ names are being withheld until they are arraigned Monday.

Police are investigating these suspects for similar instances in the area.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or similar incidents is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department’s detective bureau at 616.656.6600.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

