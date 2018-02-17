Crash closes road, knocked out power to some in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A road in Wyoming is closed after a two-vehicle collision caused one of the vehicles to strike a utility pole.

44th Street in Wyoming has been closed since the crash happened and will remain closed until Consumers Energy finishes working the scene.

A witness of the crash said the vehicle that struck the pole was briefly on fire.

Over 600 customers were without power for four hours as a result of the crash.

Details about the cause of the crash or the extent of injuries suffered during it were not immediately available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

