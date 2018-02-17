Hope wins share of MIAA championship

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Hope College earned a share of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship by defeating Albion 85-77 Saturday afternoon at DeVos Fieldhouse.

The Flying Dutchmen had some help from their biggest rival to earn a share of first place. Calvin defeated league leader Olivet Saturday afternoon at Van Noord Arena 95-88.

Dante Hawkins led the way with 23 points. Jason Beckman added 17 points and Luke Dreyer had 14. Dennis Towns added 12 points.

Hope finished its season 16-9 overall and 10-4 in the MIAA.

MIAA Conference Tournament begins Friday. Hope College is scheduled to play at 5 p.m. against Adrian.

Those two teams split the regular season series.

**Watch full highlights in the above video.**

