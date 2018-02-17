Kent County home invasion suspect linked to multiple invasions

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the suspect of a Kent County home invasion who is linked to similar invasions in Allegan and Ottawa Counties.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 4400 Block of 76th Street SW Friday afternoon.

The home owner told police that they returned home and discovered a T.V. and some cash were stolen from the home.

A photo image was taken on the home owner’s surveillance camera and can be seen placing the T.V. in a purple four-door passenger vehicle, possibly a 2005 Buick LaCrosse.

The suspect is a man and was last seen wearing a light brown winter hat, black jacket, blue jeans and grey and white Nike shoes.

Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young says the department is investigating a link to a similar report of a home invasion in Ottawa County where a TV was also stolen.

Allegan County Deputy Ben Haas says the same suspect in both Kent and Ottawa Counties invaded two neighboring homes in the 3900 block of 26th street, just north of Sandy Pines.

In Allegan the suspect stole a wedding ring, an undisclosed amount of cash and antique silver coins.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasions, the suspect and his whereabouts are asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6357 or Silent Observer at (616)774-2345.

