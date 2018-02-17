Kzoo crash sends several to hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:46 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N Westnedge and W Michigan avenues in Kalamazoo.

The driver of a pickup truck ran a red light traveling eastbound through the intersection and was struck by another vehicle heading south, causing it to roll over. Police said several people in the truck sustained injuries that weren’t life-threatening and were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital for treatment.

Police said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

