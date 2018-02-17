Man flees crash, arrested on drug charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is waking up behind bars after fleeing the scene of an injury crash early Saturday morning.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they were called to a two car crash at W Kalamazoo Avenue and N Park Street just after 12:45 a.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man driving a red Dodge Magnum ran through a red light on N Park, crashing into a white Chevy Impala.

A witness told police that the driver of the Dodge Magnum drove away before authorities arrived.

The driver of the Chevy Impala was not injured.

Police found the suspect driver a few blocks away.

We’re told the suspect sustained minor injuries from the crash and was treated for those injuries.

That driver was arrested by police on several charges, which include leaving the scene of an accident and possession to deliver crack cocaine.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

