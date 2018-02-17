Olympic Hockey Day 9 Preview: Quarterfinal berths up for grabs

Throughout the entire 2018 Winter Games, NBC Olympics staff will preview the upcoming slate of hockey games and recap the prior day’s action.

Men’s Tournament

Germany vs. Norway, 10:10 p.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

Germany was a tough-luck loser against Sweden last time out, hitting the iron numerous times but ultimately getting shut out in a 1-0 loss. Meanwhile, Norway is coming off a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Finland. Both teams are locked into spots in the qualification playoff (neither can earn a bye to the quarterfinals), but they can go into the next round with some momentum as they each seek their first win of these Olympics.

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 2:40 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

The Czechs can clinch top spot in Group A with a win. A victory wouldn’t guarantee a quarterfinal bye for Switzerland, but the team could be in position for one if Canada slips up against South Korea.

Canada vs. South Korea, 7:10 a.m. ET, USA Network | LIVE STREAM

Canada suffered a shootout loss to the Czech Republic in its second preliminary-round contest but nevertheless picked up a valuable point, which means a rebound win will put the Canadians in contention for a quarterfinal bye—or even the top spot in the group depending on whether Switzerland can take down the Czechs. Meanwhile, South Korea will look to bounce back: After making a good first impression in its opening game, the hosts got stomped 8-0 by Switzerland its second time out.

Sweden vs. Finland, 7:10 a.m. ET, NBCSN | LIVE STREAM

This matchup is simple: It’s a battle for the Group C summit and a bye to the quarterfinal. Both teams won their first two games against Germany and Norway, and they will look to establish their medal credentials heading into the knockout rounds.

Women’s Tournament

Switzerland vs. Korea, 10:10 p.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

History is on the line as Switzerland and Team Korea wrap up their Olympic campaigns. Swiss sniper Alina Muller can match the record for goals in a single tournament (9) with two scores against the hosts. She can surpass it with a hat trick—and she found twine a record four times the first time she faced Korea. Meanwhile, Korea made history with its first Olympic goal in its final preliminary-round game against Japan, and the team will look to pull off an upset for its first-ever Olympic win.

Sweden vs. Japan, 2:40 a.m. ET | LIVE STREAM

Sweden kicked off its Olympic campaign with a closer-than-expected 2-1 win over Japan, and after losing 7-2 to Finland in their quarterfinal matchup, the Swedes have a chance to make a statement in a second date against the Japanese. On the other side, Team Japan will be flying high after earning its first-ever Olympic victory last time out against Team Korea, meaning the team might fancy its chances in the rematch.

From Day 8 at the Olympics

Men’s Tournament

Czech Republic 3, Canada 2 (SO) | Read recap

Switzerland 8, South Korea 0 | Read recap

Slovenia 3, Slovakia 2 (SO) | Read recap

Olympic Athletes from Russia 4, USA 0 | Read recap

Women’s Tournament

OAR 6, Switzerland 2 | Read recap

Finland 7, Sweden 2 | Read recap

