Pedestrian struck by vehicle in GR, taken to hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after sustaining a serious injury from being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.

Police said the 63-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk across the street when a vehicle hit him. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim was conscious when he was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

