Person of interest in GR murder investigation dies in police custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a person of interest in the murder investigation of a grandmother and her 2-year-old grandson has died in police custody.

Norman Dennis Muhammad Jr. was pronounced dead on Friday, seven days after he was arrested by Grand Rapids police, according to a release from GRPD. A medical examiner found his death to be the result of a natural disease “exasperated by physical exertion,” the release said.

GRPD arrested Muhammad on a warrant on Feb. 9. at an apartment complex in the 4700 hundred block of S. Breton Ct. SE in Kentwood. He was also wanted for questioning in the murders of 46-year-old Germaine Bulloch-Brown and her grandson, 2-year-old King Talbert.

Police say law enforcement units surrounded outside of an apartment that Muhammad was believed to be in. Officers gave loud verbal commands to a person fleeing, who was positively identified as Muhammad to stop.

Muhammad continued to flee into a nearby wooded area and ended up in a ravine before police caught him, according to the release.

Within minutes of being taken into custody, Muhammad complained of illness. He was escorted out of the woods and placed on salt bags in a nearby parking lot until medical crews arrived arrive and Muhammad was taken to a hospital.

The homicides of Germaine Brown and King Talbert remains an open and active investigation.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

