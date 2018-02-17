Photos: Chinese Lunar New Year 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Chinese Lunar New Year celebration moved from the streets of Grand Rapids to the DeVos Performance Center downtown Friday.
Over 4,000 firecrackers were lit off and dragons accompanied people in a parade in the streets.
Check out some photos from the event:
Chinese Lunar New Year 2018
Chinese Lunar New Year 2018 x
