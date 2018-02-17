Photos: Chinese Lunar New Year 2018

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published: Updated:
A Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration was held in the streets and at DeVos Performance Hall on Feb. 16, 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Chinese Lunar New Year celebration moved from the streets of Grand Rapids to the DeVos Performance Center downtown Friday.

Over 4,000 firecrackers were lit off and dragons accompanied people in a parade in the streets.

Check out some photos from the event:

Chinese Lunar New Year 2018

Related Posts