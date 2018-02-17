Photos: Grand Rapids Boat Show

The West Michigan Boat Show is being held from Feb. 14 to 18 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Boat Show has taken over the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids for the weekend.

Different vendors and manufacturers have boats and accessories on display through Feb. 18.

Check out some photos from the event:

Grand Rapids Boat Show 2018