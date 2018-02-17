Photos: Grand Rapids Boat Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Boat Show has taken over the DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids for the weekend.
Different vendors and manufacturers have boats and accessories on display through Feb. 18.
Check out some photos from the event:
Grand Rapids Boat Show 2018
Grand Rapids Boat Show 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
Men’s figure skating and more
-
“Shirtless Tongan” hits his goals in ski race
-
USA Hockey Beats Slovakia
-
Men’s Short Program
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Germany Wins Gold in Pairs’ Figure Skating
-
Canada USA Women’s Hockey
-
Chloe Kim dominates women’s halfpipe
-
Shaun White on top after qualifying round
-
Renderings: Hotel along Grand River in Grand Rapids