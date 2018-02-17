Police seek information in home invasion, similar incidents in multiple counties

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in information regarding a home invasion and similar cases in Allegan and Kent Counties.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a home invasion that happened in broad daylight on the 3000 block of Ottagon Street during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.

Details of the invasion were not immediately available, including whether anyone was injured or if anything was taken.

Authorities say several similar incidents have been reported in both Allegan and Kent Counties during the same time frame.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the invasion or that was in the area of Ottagon Street that saw suspicious activity to come forward with information.

Tips can be called into the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

