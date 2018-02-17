Rockford superintendent responds to planned protests

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — After another mass shooting in the United States sent ripples across the country, students across the country are planning walkouts to prompt legislators to take action.

Students in West Michigan are among those considering planning a walkout to urge local and national legislators to take action to keep schools and the general public safe from mass shootings. However, it’s not just the students who want to see things change.

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Mike Shibler said he believes real change needs to happen, not just political rhetoric.

“We need to come up with some common sense laws, policies that will restrict the purchase of guns to certain people,” Shibler said. “Also to restrict the availability of carrying concealed or open carry sidearms and rifles into schools. It can be done.”

One group know as “Women’s March Youth-Empower” has planned walkouts in Detroit and Lansing already. Their walkouts are planned for March 14.

“Students Walkout Against Gun Violence” plans to unveil dates for its walkout on Feb. 19. “National School Walkout” plans to have a walkout on the anniversary of the Columbine shootings, April 20.

So far, none have been officially planned in West Michigan, but Shibler explained how he plans to respond to any protests that may happen at his schools.

“Lets say Rockford students go outside or whatever, or go outside the building or whatever to protest to create some action from our lawmakers to do something about these issues. Of course I would go over there and talk to the students,” Shibler said. “Something needs to happen now at the national and state level to restrict open and conceal carry or weapons.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

