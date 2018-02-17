Swiss freeskiers Hoefflin, Gremaud finish 1-2 in women’s slopestyle

Swiss skier Sarah Hoefflin landed a switch double cork 900 and won a gold medal in women’s freeski slopestyle at the Winter Olympics.

Hoefflin’s Swiss teammate, 18-year-old Mathilde Gremaud, took the silver medal and landed a switch double cork 1080 in her run. Great Britain’s Isabel Atkin earned bronze.

Two Americans made the final, with Maggie Voisin finsihing fourth and Devin Logan taking 10th.

Results

1. Sarah Hoefflin (SUI), 91.20

2. Mathilde Gremaud (SUI), 88.00

3. Isabel Atkin (GBR), 84.60

4. Maggie Voisin (USA), 81.20

5. Johanne Killi (NOR), 76.80

6. Yuki Tsubota (CAN), 74.40

7. Katie Summerhayes (GBR), 71.40

8. Jennie-Lee Burmansson (SWE), 65.00

9. Tiril Sjaastad Christiansen (NOR), 60.40

10. Devin Logan (USA), 56.80

11. Emma Dahlstrom (SWE), 52.40

12. Anastasia Tatalina (OAR), 51.20

