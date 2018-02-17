W. MI scouts make food for homeless youth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to Cub Scouts, camping or canoeing are some of the first things that come to mind.

But for a group of scouts from the Forest Hills area, Saturday was spent inside a grand kitchen instead of the great outdoors.

“One of our duties is duty to others and service to the community, so we decided to do a service project of cooking food for a local charity,” Jason Murphy, one of the pack leaders, said.

The project seemed to fall into place for Pack 3634. One of the scout dads is a head chef for Amway, so they opened up the Grand Plaza Hotel kitchen to the kids and let them work with the professionals.

“We love to do it,” Christian Madsen, the hotel’s executive chef, said. “Any opportunity like this is fun. Kids are fun, they have great energy, we enjoy working with them — it gives us a boost too.”

The kids made hundreds of meals worth of food, including spaghetti, chili, and taco salad.

Afterwards, they donated all of the food to 3:11 Youth Housing. The Grand Rapids nonprofit provides a safe and affordable place to stay for homeless youth, specifically 18 to 24-year-old’s working to gain their independence.

“This is a huge help in many ways. Even just to provide awareness and let other people know how things are. (It’s) unbelievable,” 3:11 Youth Housing mentor Ja-Quari Moore-Bass said.

It’s a big impact from such young kids.

“Mostly helping other people and going on camping trips,” 9-year-old Spencer Thompsen said when asked about his favorite part of Cub Scouts.

Murphy said he thinks the kids have something to be proud of.

“I think this is something that they’ll be talking about with their friends on Monday morning at school and be really proud of that,” Murphy said.

All of the food was donated by Amway and Gordon Food Service.

