American Lillis misses podium in men’s aerials

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NEXSTAR) — Up on the mountain, men’s aerials wrapped up without a medal for New York’s Jon Lillis.
We’ve been following his family’s story:
Lillis‘ youngest brother Christopher was also an aerialist, but he passed away in October at the age of 17.
Lillis pushed through and qualified for the Olympics in South Korea.
Help from people in the Rochester, New York, community got his parents and second brother there to watch.
He placed first in the qualification round and made it to the finals.
He made it through the first final, but in the second round, finished eighth.
Gold went to Ukraine, silver to China and bronze to Russia.
Jon Lillis competes in freestyle aerial skiing at 2018 Olympics
Jon Lillis competes in freestyle aerial skiing at 2018 Olympics x
Latest Galleries
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Alpine Skiing Men’s Giant Slalom
-
Men’s figure skating and more
-
“Shirtless Tongan” hits his goals in ski race
-
USA Hockey Beats Slovakia
-
Men’s Short Program
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Germany Wins Gold in Pairs’ Figure Skating
-
Canada USA Women’s Hockey
-
Chloe Kim dominates women’s halfpipe