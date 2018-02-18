Authorities: Driver killed in overnight crash

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man’s body was discovered Sunday morning following a crash north of Walker.

Around 8:20 a.m., someone spotted a car in a ditch along Fruit Ridge Avenue near 5 Mile Road in Alpine Township. When Kent County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found the driver dead in the car.

He was identified as 21-year-old Nathan Beach-Stevens of Kent City.

Authorities say their investigation showed Beach-Stevens was driving north on Fruit Ridge when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The crash is believed to have happened in the early morning, but it was a while before it was reported because the car was difficult for passersby to see.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating, but says Beach-Stevens was not wearing his seat belt and that alcohol is believed to have been a factor.

