Boil water advisory for Oakhurst Ave. in Kzoo

Related Coverage Are water main breaks more common in Kalamazoo?

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory was issued for a Kalamazoo neighborhood Sunday following a water main break.

The affected area includes both sides of Oakhurst Avenue between S. Westnedge Avenue and S. Rose Street, including Oakhurst and Kingwood Court apartments, the southwest corner of Westnedge and Oakhurst, the southeast corner of Rose and Oakhurst, and the northeast corner of Rose and Evelyn Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it.

The water main break on Oakhurst between Westnedge and Rose. It caused a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the water system.

The boil water advisory is precautionary. No bacteria had actually been found in the system as of Sunday afternoon.

Test results to confirm the water’s safety should be back within the next couple of days. The city expects to lift the advisory by Wednesday at the latest.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

